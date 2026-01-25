Turkish, Nigerian foreign ministers to discuss trade, defense

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with his Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar, who will pay a visit to Türkiye on Monday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

During the meetings as part of Tuggar's first visit to Türkiye, Fidan is expected to note Nigeria's constructive contributions to regional stability, prosperity, and peace in West Africa.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to address steps to increase bilateral trade volume and mutual investment between Türkiye and Nigeria, including matters of interest to Turkish companies.

Fidan will also highlight that there is significant potential to further strengthen existing bilateral cooperation in the fields of military affairs and the defense industry, and will underline the importance of cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorist organizations.

He will emphasize the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Fidan will stress the need for maintaining contacts between Türkiye and Nigeria—both members of the OIC-Arab League Gaza Contact Group—regarding the preservation of the ceasefire in Gaza, the improvement of the humanitarian situation, and the implementation of a two-state solution.

The Turkish foreign minister will also note the importance of consensus between Ankara and Abuja on respecting Somalia's sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law.





- TÜRKİYE-NIGERIA RELATIONS

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Nigeria were established on Nov. 9, 1960.

Bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025. When energy trade is included, Nigeria became Türkiye's largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.

More than 50 Turkish-owned companies operate in Nigeria, with total investments valued at around $400 million. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in Nigeria, with the total value of these projects approaching $3 billion.

In line with Ankara's support for Abuja's counterterrorism efforts, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military affairs, security, and the defense industry continues to grow stronger in a robust and steady manner.

Between 1992 and 2023, 199 Nigerian students graduated through Türkiye Scholarships. Currently, 149 Nigerian students are continuing their education in Türkiye under the same program.





