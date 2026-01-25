Greenland’s capital hit with widespread power outage after accident

Greenland's capital was hit with a widespread power outage late Saturday after strong winds reportedly caused an unspecified accident.

Residents of Nuuk were hit with a citywide power outage, while police emergency phone lines and the water supply were also reportedly affected, according to the Sermitsiaq newspaper.

"There are strong winds in Buksefjorden (power plant), which have caused a line fault on our transmission line. The fault is not located in the fjord crossing. We are working to restore power to the city," utility provider Nukissiorfiit said in a statement.

Emergency services have been reportedly activated to resolve any challenges.

The outage came days after authorities issued emergency preparedness guidelines, as the country has been in the spotlight because of US President Donald Trump's takeover bids.



