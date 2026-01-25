Fire at furniture store in India’s Hyderabad kills 5

At least five people, including two children and an elderly woman, were killed after a fire broke out at a four-storey furniture store in Hyderabad, southeastern India, officials said Sunday.

The fire erupted late Saturday in the Nampally area of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

According to officials, the blaze trapped several people in the building's basement, triggering rescue operations by fire and emergency services.

"Five bodies, including two boys and an elderly woman, were recovered from the cellar of the building on Sunday," a senior police official told Press Trust of India.

Vikram Singh Mann, director general of the Telangana Fire Disaster Response and Emergency Services, said the shop owner would be charged with criminal negligence in connection with the incident.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.