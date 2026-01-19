Türkiye hosts IAC 2026, showcasing space program and global achievements

Türkiye is preparing to showcase its space vision globally. Accelerating steps under its National Space Program, the country aims to position itself among "game-changing" nations in the space league through the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which it will host in Antalya this year. Following the successful completion of its "first manned space mission" in 2024, Türkiye is focusing on initiatives to secure its place among countries with influence in space and aerospace.

Türkiye's journey in manned space science began in 2024 with astronauts Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever, and has grown exponentially each year.

In this context, Türkiye participated in the IAC events in Milan in 2024 and Sydney last year, sharing its space achievements with the world, and is now preparing to host one of the largest events in its history.

From October 5-9, Türkiye will host IAC 2026 in Antalya, welcoming over 10,000 leading figures, entrepreneurs, astronauts, and academics in the space, aerospace, and science sectors from around the world.

Türkiye's Space Stage

The event, which will turn Türkiye's space achievements and projects into a showcase, will be held for the 77th time this year under the slogan "The World Needs More Space."

In addition to space, the congress will also address sustainability, tourism, technology, and aviation.

Türkiye will not only host the event but will also take a leadership role. The election of Türkiye Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kıraç as Vice President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and Chair of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization Council underscores Türkiye's growing influence in space diplomacy.

Thus, while increasing its share of the space economy—which is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035—Türkiye will also guide diplomatic efforts to secure a place among game-changing nations in this field.

The congress is expected to highlight that space initiatives are not only about scientific and technological advancement but also about building a sustainable, safe, and accessible future through collaborative efforts.

The event is anticipated to strengthen international cooperation, foster innovative projects, and serve as a hub for scientific diplomacy.

A 9 Billion Lira Space Budget for 2026

While Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology allocated a 5 billion lira budget to space activities last year, this year the figure has risen to approximately 9 billion lira.

Under the Moon Program, Türkiye has accelerated its projects and recently made significant progress in the "spaceport" initiative.

Through this project, Türkiye will gain the ability to launch its own satellites and lunar mission vehicles independently, building the spaceport in Somalia to achieve full autonomy in space operations.

The First Step Taken in 2024

Astronaut Alper Gezeravcı's successful mission to space on January 18, 2024, where he conducted 13 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, marked a major milestone for Türkiye's space program.

Following this, Tuva Cihangir Atasever's "Sub-Orbital Space Flight" allowed Türkiye to send two astronauts into space within a year, and with Türksat 6A, the country became one of the few nations capable of producing its own satellite.

After achieving the goal of sending a Turkish citizen to space, Türkiye continues to implement the other objectives set under the National Space Program.

These goals include achieving first contact with the Moon, developing a globally competitive commercial brand in next-generation satellites, creating a regional positioning and timing system, ensuring space access, establishing a spaceport operation, advancing astronomical observations and tracking of space objects, developing a domestic space industry economy, and establishing a space technology development zone.

Türkiye's Rise in Space to Be Showcased Globally

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated that preparations are progressing rapidly for the IAC, which will bring together scientists, students, entrepreneurs, space companies, and numerous national space agencies. He said, "We will host an event worthy of our country that, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and through the National Space Program, showcases Türkiye's rise in space science and technology to the world and ensures that space initiatives serve humanity's shared future."

To Be Held at NEST Congress Center

IAC, one of the world's most comprehensive and prestigious space events, will be held at Antalya's NEST Congress Center under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology and hosted by TUA and SAHA Istanbul.

IAC 2026 Antalya will feature an international exhibition, high-level sessions, company and institutional presentations, as well as academic and technical sessions sharing the latest research.

Throughout the congress, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, students, space companies, space agencies, and decision-makers will gather in Antalya to discuss strategies, projects, and collaborations shaping the future of the global space ecosystem.