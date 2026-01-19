Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Sunday described the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement in Syria as a significant step toward establishing a "terror-free region," a goal long emphasized by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The implementation of the agreement's conditions will be closely monitored," Duran said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, adding that the developments were not coincidental but reflected principles and warnings repeatedly voiced over the years by the president.

Duran said lasting stability in Syria depends on guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic and sectarian groups on the basis of equal citizenship.

"A Syria that preserves its territorial integrity and is cleared of terrorist organizations is key to regional peace," he added, saying that steps taken and efforts made by the Syrian government in this regard are important.

Türkiye is a strong actor both on the ground and at the negotiating table, Duran said, noting that operations against terrorist groups are helping create a secure zone along Türkiye's borders, while diplomatic efforts are supporting processes shaping Syria's future.

"Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty are indispensable for Türkiye," Duran said, adding that Ankara views its neighbor's security as inseparable from its own and sees peace as a principle and stability as a goal.