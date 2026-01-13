Istanbul University launches AI-powered project to protect endangered seagrass meadows

The Institute of Marine Sciences and Management at Istanbul University has launched a project to monitor endangered seagrass meadows using artificial intelligence-supported satellite imagery and drones, aiming to improve protection of fragile coastal ecosystems.

The initiative targets seagrass meadows threatened by rising sea temperatures, marine pollution, coastal development and uncontrolled boat anchoring.

The project will focus on pilot areas in western Türkiye, including parts of the Marmara and Aegean seas along the Balıkesir coast. Data obtained through remote sensing technologies will be verified by underwater research dives conducted by scientific teams.

Titled the Pasalimanı Island Harmanlı Bay Project, the initiative seeks to develop practical and sustainable methods for monitoring and conserving Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows in the Marmara Sea through advanced remote sensing techniques.





- SEAGRASS MEADOWS VITAL TO COASTAL ECOSYSTEMS

Speaking to Anadolu, Institute Director Professor Cem Gazioglu said seagrass meadows are among the most important components of coastal ecosystems due to their high carbon sequestration capacity, oxygen production and role as habitats for many marine species.

Marine biologist Selahattin Unsal Karhan, a research diver involved in the project, noted that seagrass meadows are often mistakenly identified as seaweeds.

"Seagrasses are flowering plants with roots, stems and leaves. They produce seeds and are evolutionarily related to terrestrial plants, not algae," Karhan said.

He added that five seagrass species are found in the Mediterranean, with Posidonia oceanica being endemic to the region. Often referred to as the "lungs of the Mediterranean," the species plays a critical role in oxygen production and carbon storage, supporting the life cycles of roughly 25% of marine species in the Mediterranean.

The institute warned that seagrasses grow extremely slowly, meaning damage caused by human activity or environmental stress can take decades to recover, underscoring the importance of early detection and continuous monitoring.





