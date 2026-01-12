Turkish foreign minister has separate phone calls with Greek, Uzbek counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday had separate telephone conversations with his Greek and Uzbek counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

In a separate call, Fidan spoke with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The two discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues, the sources said.

The two also discussed preparations for an upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between the two countries.

No further details of the conversations were disclosed.