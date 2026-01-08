Turkish first lady meets head of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Thursday received Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), at the presidential state guesthouse in Ankara.

"I was pleased to meet with Philippe Lazzarini, (UNRWA) Commissioner-General. I hope that the work carried out with great dedication for the Palestinian people will lead to concrete and lasting results that end their suffering," Erdoğan wrote the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Lazzarini, in turn, expressed his gratitude, highlighting the first lady's leadership role on the issue of Palestine.

Ambassador Mehmet Güllüoğlu, Türkiye's coordinator for humanitarian aid to Palestine, was also present at the meeting.