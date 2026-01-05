TÜRKIYES YEAR-END ANNUAL INFLATION EASES TO 30.89%

Türkiye's annual inflation rate dropped to 30.89% in December, down from 31.07% in November, official figures from the Turkish statistical office TurkStat showed on Monday.

An Anadolu survey predicted last week that the inflation would be down to 31%.

Consumer prices in the three main expenditure groups with the highest weight increased by 28.31% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 28.44% for transportation, and 49.45% for housing annually.

The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 7.07% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.36% for transportation, and 7.52% for housing.

Month-on-month, prices increased by 0.89% last month, slightly up from 0.87% in November 2025.

The 12-month average inflation rate was 34.88% in 2025, down from 58.51% in 2024.





