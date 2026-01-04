Turkish foreign minister set to visit Portugal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Portugal on Monday.

According to sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan will hold one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel, and discuss steps to advance bilateral relations.

The ministers are expected to strengthen consultations on regional issues, deepen trade and economic cooperation, and discuss increasing mutual investments as well as implementing joint projects in areas such as energy, infrastructure, transportation, and port management.

Fidan will also highlight the crucial importance of Türkiye's inclusion in EU-led security and defense initiatives, projects, programs, and the EU's industrial strategy, the sources said.

Türkiye and Portugal established diplomatic relations in 1926, following Portugal's participation in the relevant provisions of the Treaty of Lausanne.

Joint events are planned in 2026 to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Trade volume between the two countries amounted to $2.9 billion in 2024 and reached $3.1 billion in the first 10 months of 2025.

The two countries also continue to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry. On Nov. 14, 2025, a steel-cutting ceremony for the first of two auxiliary replenishment and logistics vessels for Portugal was held in Istanbul, marking a key milestone in long-term defense cooperation.





