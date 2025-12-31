SPACEPORT PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN TÜRKIYES SPACE HOMELAND STRATEGY

As part of Türkiye's National Space Program, the 'Spaceport and Independent Access to Space' goal has led to the beginning of the construction of a spaceport in Somalia.

Astrophysicist Dr. Umut Yıldız stated that the project, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to have begun construction and whose details were also shared by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, offers significant opportunities to Türkiye both geographically and technologically.

Highlighting the importance of choosing locations near the Equator for rocket launches, Yıldız said: ''The European Space Agency uses French Guiana as a launch site. The reason is that the Earth's rotational speed is highest at the Equator, so rockets receive additional thrust during launch. This means large rockets can be efficiently placed into orbit using less fuel. Somalia is also a very good location in terms of fuel efficiency.

Moreover, rockets are launched toward the sea or ocean to minimize risk. To the north of Türkiye are Ukraine and Russia in the direction of the Black Sea, and to the south are the Greek Cypriot Administration and Israel. Therefore, if launches were conducted from Türkiye, there could constantly be problems with these countries. For such reasons, it was decided to establish the Spaceport in Somalia. While this might raise security concerns, there is already a Turkish Military Base in Somalia, so security is expected to be ensured there.

I hope this becomes a base where Türkiye can launch its own rockets and one that could be used commercially in the future.''

WEATHER CONDITIONS SUITABLE FOR YEAR-ROUND LAUNCHES



According to the information obtained, Somalia was chosen due to its proximity to the Equator, location on the coast, weather conditions suitable for launches throughout the year, and low air and sea traffic density, which offer significant advantages for launch safety and efficiency.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and carried out with contributions from relevant institutions and organizations, primarily the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the project will enable Türkiye to become one of the few countries with independent satellite launch infrastructure.

Türkiye, which continues to strengthen its security in the 'space homeland' with national solutions, will also have the opportunity to increase its share in the global space economy through this project. With the project, it will be possible to independently send domestic and national spacecraft into space and to establish a sustainable, competitive industrial ecosystem for launch technologies.

Furthermore, to ensure nationalization in critical space technologies, domestic and national launch vehicles will be developed, and R&D activities and testing processes will be conducted.

In addition, infrastructure, subsystems, and equipment related to space technologies will be localized, addressing current gaps in the field. The established launch center will later be opened for commercial use, providing services to the private sector as well, thereby generating economic benefits.

Initially, national satellites will be launched into locations such as LEO (Low Earth Orbit) and GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit), and in the future, launch demands from international clients will also be met.

ELIMINATING FOREIGN DEPENDENCE



With this investment, it is aimed to make it possible to independently launch domestically developed satellite launch vehicles into space, establish a sustainable and competitive domestic industrial ecosystem in launch technologies, and eliminate foreign dependence in critical areas such as rocket engines, fuel technologies, propulsion systems, advanced materials, avionics, and ground support infrastructure.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN ANNOUNCED IT



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding this historic step, said: "The first phase of the three-phase project has been completed in terms of planning, and construction has begun under the Turkish Space Agency. With this project, we aim to establish significant infrastructure in space launch and satellite technologies."

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır also noted that the Spaceport, with its growing commercial satellite launch services, testing activities, and integration processes year by year, will become a strategic infrastructure generating revenue for Türkiye while also contributing to Somalia's development.



















