Türkiye arrests 110 ISIS terror suspects in Istanbul

Türkiye has detained 110 suspects in Istanbul as part of an operation against the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said 41 of the suspects were linked to the terrorists involved in Monday's terror incident in Yalova province and were planning similar attacks in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said it has issued arrest warrants for 17 ISIS terror suspects, including 11 foreign nationals.

The suspects, including 11 foreign nationals, are accused of being members of the terrorist group and maintaining contact with conflict zones, the statement said.

It said the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau identified the suspects through analyses of digital materials seized during previous Daesh-related investigations.





