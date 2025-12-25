New features added to Turkish social media platform NSosyal

Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal has introduced a number of new features to its users, the most notable of which is the highly anticipated stories functionality.

As detailed in the latest app store update notes, key enhancements to content creation and engagement include story mode, toggleable replies on posts, in-profile post search, and the ability to pin up to three posts on user profiles.

Additional updates include a verified account application form, searchable following/follower lists, in-app controls for changing username, email, and password, account deactivation options, and improved navigation menus.

Profile image cropping and scaling have also been improved for a better user experience.

Launched in July 2025 by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Vakfi) in collaboration with Baykar Technology—initially under the name Next Sosyal—the platform rapidly exceeded 1 million users post-launch, establishing itself as one of the country's fastest-growing domestic social apps.





