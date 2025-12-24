Turkish military commanders inspect wreckage of crashed jet in Ankara

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and other commanders on Wednesday did on-site inspections in the area where the aircraft carrying a Libyan military delegation crashed on Tuesday evening, killing Libyan army chief Gen. Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad along with four members of his delegation and three crew members.

"Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, together with the Force Commanders, conducted inspections at the crash site," the General Staff said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Gen. Bayraktaroglu also visited a mobile coordination center operating in the area and was debriefed by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and officials from disaster agency AFAD, the statement added.

The post also included images from the inspection.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said the wreckage of the Falcon 50-type business jet, which took off from the Turkish capital's Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, Libya's capital, was found by gendarmerie teams about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in Ankara's Haymana district. The jet's black box and cockpit voice recorder were also recovered.

The process of examining these devices to determine the cause of the crash has begun, he added.





