TÜRKIYES BUDGET DEFICIT SEES SURPLUS OF $3.9B IN NOVEMBER

Türkiye's budget deficit sees surplus of $3.9B in November

Türkiye's central government budget posted a surplus of 169.5 billion Turkish liras ($3.9 billion) in November, according to official data released on Monday.

The figure reversed the $5.2 billion deficit in October, a report from Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

Budget revenues hit $33.2 billion, up 51.2% year-on-year in November, while expenditures totaled $29.2 billion, rising 30.7%.

Non-interest expenditures reached $26.4 billion in November, while interest payments were $2.7 billion.

According to the report, tax revenues for November totaled $29.7 billion.

- CUMULATIVE FIGURES

In the first 11 months of 2025, the budget balance posted a deficit of $29.7 billion, up 0.5% year-on-year.

During this period, budget revenues reached $271.1 billion, jumping 48.5% on an annual basis, while expenditures totaled $299.7 billion, up 41.6%.

The US dollar traded at an average of 42.28 liras in November and 39.25 liras from January to November.





