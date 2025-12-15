Israeli strikes target several areas in Gaza Strip despite ceasefire

The Israeli army on Monday launched a new wave of strikes on the southern and northern Gaza Strip, marking another violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since Oct. 10.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah, which is fully in the military-controlled yellow zone.

Indiscriminate fire was launched from Israeli military vehicles toward northern Rafah, they added.

Israeli artillery shelled several locations in eastern Khan Younis, amid fire from helicopters, according to witnesses.

Eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip was also targeted by Israeli helicopters, while east of Gaza City came under gunfire from military vehicles.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 390 people were killed and over 1060 injured in Israel's ceasefire violations in the enclave since Oct. 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.





