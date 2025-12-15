Dutch police arrest 22 at protest against performance by Israeli army singer

Dutch police on Sunday arrested 22 pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration in Amsterdam against a performance by Shai Abramson, who sings liturgical music as the Israeli army's chief cantor.

About 200 people demonstrated on Museumplein Square, across from the Concertgebouw concert hall, chanting slogans directed at Abramson, and police arrested 22 protesters, including for possession of fireworks, according to broadcaster NOS.

Clashes reportedly broke out between police and protesters after the demonstrators were hemmed in by fences to ensure they remained in the square.

A preliminary injunction allowed 30 demonstrators to hold a silent protest at the Concertgebouw, while the remaining protesters were required to stay at Museumplein under an agreement with protest organizers.

Earlier in the day, a brief protest saw demonstrators block two entrances to the Concertgebouw, with police making arrests there as well.

Abramson had been due to perform at the Concertgebouw's annual Hannukah concert, but the venue asked the organizer to replace him, a request they rejected.

According to Concertgebouw, Abramson's presence was "at odds with the Concertgebouw's mission to connect people with music."



