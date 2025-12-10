Turkish foundation, Uzbek youth agency ink deal for scientific project

The Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Agency for Youth Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed on Wednesday a cooperation agreement for the Science Tashkent project.

The agreement was signed as part of Take Off Istanbul Startup Summit, for which Anadolu is the global communications partner.

The two-day summit, starting on Wednesday, is being held at the Istanbul Exhibition Center under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, the Industry and Technology Ministry, and Türkiye's Investment and Finance Office.

Held for the eighth time this year, the summit brings together more than 500 startups and over 250 investors from 40 countries, with new cooperation agreements also being signed during the event.

The Science Tashkent project, to be implemented in cooperation with the T3 Foundation and Agency for Youth Affairs, will include workshops in natural sciences, design, astronomy, aviation, space, technology and mathematics.





