Turkish defense giant Aselsan opens representative office in Egypt

Turkish defense giant Aselsan has established a representative office in Egypt, the company's general manager told Anadolu.

Ahmet Akyol, speaking on the sidelines of Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) 2025, said Aselsan Egypt will serve the needs of the Egyptian Armed Forces and other Egyptian clients directly.

"Türkiye's largest defense industry firm now has a physical presence in Egypt," he said.

According to Akyol, some 80 Turkish firms are participating in EDEX 2025, being held in Cairo on Dec. 1-4, which points to the level of bilateral relations. He said the event is a key platform to develop joint projects with countries in the region.

Akyol said Aselsan signed a preliminary deal between three companies to work with local partners, with the aim of turning these collaborations into joint production and activities in the future.

Aselsan is showcasing a wide range of products at EDEX 2025, from air defense to guidance kits, electronic warfare systems to tank modernization, and even communications solutions. Akyol noted that the company received strong interest with its offerings from Middle Eastern and African countries at the event.

Akyol said Türkiye's multi-layered integrated air defense system "Steel Dome" attracted particular attention. He added that the firm's guidance kit family of products were also the focus at the event, particularly the KGK-84 due to its capacity to deliver a 1-ton bomb to a maximum range of 100 kilometers (62.1 miles).

Besides, Aselsan is also showcasing its tank modernization solutions, radar and electronic warfare systems, and maritime sensors at the expo.

Akyol said Türkiye-Egypt relations reached the highest level recently, and cooperation in the defense industry is growing.