Türkiye boosts healthcare with AI and digital innovation

Türkiye's Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu highlighted the country's digital transformation in healthcare, stating, "Through artificial intelligence applications in the clinical field, we are implementing new methods in processes such as diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and health protection." The Eurasia Health Informatics and Technologies Education, Conference, and Exhibition (HIMSS) began at a hotel in Belek, Antalya.

In his opening speech, Minister Memişoğlu noted that Türkiye has quietly but profoundly advanced in healthcare over the past quarter-century, achieving developments with global resonance. He emphasized that the technologies, infrastructure, software, and applications deployed in healthcare have made Türkiye a pioneer in digital transformation and a globally recognized brand in digital health.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the "Healthy Türkiye Century" vision has permeated every corner of the health system. Memişoğlu said, "With this major transformation, we have moved beyond mere digitalization to a stage where we turn data into knowledge, knowledge into value, and value into production. This is not just a technological move but also the most important and fundamental change in our country's health roadmap."

He stressed that changing global health trends and population dynamics necessitate rapid transformation in healthcare systems. "The growth in the world population, demographic changes, and emerging global health crises have made rapid changes in healthcare systems inevitable. Alongside the speed of technology, citizens' expectations of healthcare services have also fundamentally changed. Our 'Healthy Türkiye Century' vision does not just aim to keep up with this change but to lead it. In this era of Industry 4.0, where we talk about the Internet of Things, big data, and artificial intelligence, managing our health system with traditional methods would limit our country's potential."

Memişoğlu highlighted Türkiye's continuously improving healthcare system and explained that all processes—from the management of healthcare institutions to health protection, treatment procedures, and patient communication—have been revised with new technologies.

"NUMBER OF EMRAM-VALIDATED HOSPITALS INCREASING"

He noted that many healthcare processes, including appointments, follow-ups, and reporting, have largely become virtual through internet infrastructure and mobile solutions. "With AI applications in clinical settings, we are implementing new methods in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and health protection. The number of hospitals with successful EMRAM validation experiences in digitalization is increasing daily. This also strengthens the deepening and consolidation of the digital health ecosystem. As of 2025, the number of hospitals with EMRAM Level 7 certification—the highest maturity level in digital hospital assessment, indicating top-level use of technology for patient safety—has reached nine."

He added that these hospitals are among the world's most respected healthcare centers, and with hundreds of Level 6 hospitals, digital health standards are spreading to even the most remote regions of Anatolia.

Memişoğlu emphasized that digitalization extends beyond hospital walls: "We are not just managing data; we are generating value from data. We have e-Nabız, a unique personal health record system where every citizen can access their health data 24/7. 15–20 years ago, we had X-ray films in large envelopes in hospital corridors. To make a diagnosis, we had to physically transfer the film from one doctor to another. With e-Nabız, that era is over. Now, with a phone, we can instantly view a patient's latest X-ray or CT scan. We have freed health information from the limitations of location and time. Health now moves with you. This is the greatest convenience and strongest assurance we provide citizens, from preventive care to diagnosis."

AI PROJECTS DEVELOPED IN HEALTHCARE

Minister Memişoğlu said the new motto of the Ministry is "Protective, developing, and productive healthcare," and highlighted three major AI projects developed in cooperation with TÜSEB (Türkiye Health Institutes) and ASELSAN:

ARİS – AI-Supported Mobile X-ray System: In critical care or emergency situations, X-ray images are analyzed instantly by AI, detecting issues like pneumothorax or fluid accumulation within seconds. The system has been trained on hundreds of thousands of images and is now produced domestically. METRA – Domestic AI for National Mammography Screening: Used in screening 1.2 million women annually, METRA acts as a "second eye" for radiologists, detecting even the smallest lesions and enabling earlier cancer detection. RADİS – Intelligent Imaging Decision Support System: Provides guidance on the most appropriate diagnostic test based on the patient's complaint and clinical profile using scientific guidelines and AI support.

Memişoğlu encouraged innovation, stating that anyone seeking to create or develop new health solutions has the Ministry and TÜSEB's support, from concept to commercialization. He noted that technology transfer offices in city hospitals and TÜSEB's "From Idea to Product Portal" have reduced bureaucracy and promoted innovation.

He also stressed the strategic importance of full independence in healthcare, comparing it to defense industry self-sufficiency: "Just as we maximized domestic production in defense, we will write the same success story in the health industry."

The congress, attended by over 1,000 participants from 17 countries, covers innovations in health informatics, digital health technologies, and sectoral developments, and will conclude on November 29.