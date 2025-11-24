TÜRKIYES CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE TICKS UP IN NOVEMBER

The capacity utilization rate for the Turkish manufacturing industry rose to 74.1% in November, a Turkish Central Bank survey said Monday.

The figure was up 0.1 percentage points from October.

The highest utilization in November was 75.2% for intermediate goods, up 0.2 percentage points from October.

In addition, the lowest utilization rate was 69.9% in durable consumer goods, increasing 0.6 percentage points.

Broken down by sector, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacture of tobacco products at 85.2%, while the lowest, 62.6%, was in leather products.

The capacity utilization rate figures are based on responses from a business tendency survey of local manufacturing units.

The Turkish Central Bank said 1,791 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.



