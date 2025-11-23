Türkiye shows strong commitment to global stability at G20: Communications chief

Türkiye underlined its "strong commitment" to regional peace and global economic stability during the weekend G20 summit in South Africa, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan effectively conveyed Ankara's views in summit sessions, press conferences, and numerous bilateral meetings, discussing cooperation in defense, trade, energy, technology, and aviation, Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran highlighted the country's growing diplomatic influence and Erdoğan's emphasis on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for global action.

Türkiye's constructive approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and calls for a more inclusive global economy were also underscored, he said.

Looking ahead, Duran pointed to Türkiye's upcoming presidency and hosting of the UN climate change conference COP31 next November.

He said Türkiye is a leading actor in climate action, citing the 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target and initiatives such as the Zero Waste Movement, which exemplify the country's commitment to sustainable development.

"The 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target set forth by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, demonstrates to the world that Türkiye adopts a development approach that considers not only the present but also the future. This vision, which prioritizes green transformation across all policy areas, from energy to transportation, urban planning to production, provides a strong leadership foundation for the COP31 process," he said.

"The Zero Waste Initiative, which has transformed into a global environmental movement under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, is also one of the most inspiring success stories for a more livable world. Reducing waste, using resources efficiently, and promoting a culture of respectful living toward nature are among the goals that perfectly align with the spirit of COP31. I believe that this historic gathering in our country will be a process in which the heart of climate diplomacy beats in Anatolia and global solutions will resonate from Türkiye," he added.