President Petro rebukes Trump over remarks he’d 'proudly' destroy drug labs in Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday criticized US President Donald Trump for comments in which Trump said he would have been proud to destroy drug factories in Colombia.

In a post on the US social media company X, Petro argued that Trump had been misinformed, noting that 10,366 cocaine-processing laboratories were dismantled during his administration.

"I am proud that 10,366 cocaine production laboratories were destroyed during my government. Rubio (US Secretary of State) didn't tell this to Trump; no one tells him these things," Petro wrote, reacting directly to Trump.

Trump, in remarks made the previous day, had emphasized Colombia's role in global drug production.

"Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine — would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it. Personally.

"I didn't say I'm doing it — but I would be proud to do it because we're going to save millions of lives by doing it," he said.



