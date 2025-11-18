Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $165.8B in September

Türkiye's short-term external debt stock fell to $165.8 billion at the end of September, the Turkish Central Bank said Tuesday.

The figure was down 2.1% from August's $169.8 billion, according to official data.

The banking sector's short-term external debt declined 1.2% to $72.8 billion, while short-term external debt of other sectors dropped 1.7% to $65.2 billion in the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans that Turkish banks obtained from abroad decreased 10.6% to $9.4 billion, and FX deposits of non-residents held in resident banks fell 2.2% to $19.5 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents (excluding the banking sector) recorded $21 billion, increasing by 0.3%," the Central Bank said. "Additionally, non-residents' Turkish lira deposits rose 2.5% to $23 billion."

Trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions fell 2.8% to $59.6 billion, while liabilities stemming from cash loans rose 11.6% to $5.5 billion.

The currency composition of the debt stock was 35.5% US dollars, 26.7% euros, 22.1% Turkish liras, and 15.7% other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis — which includes external debt due within one year — Türkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $224.8 billion at the end of September.





