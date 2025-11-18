Kyiv says fire on Turkish-flagged vessel in Ukrainian port of Izmail extinguished

A fire aboard a Turkish-flagged LPG carrier docked at Odesa's port, ignited during the Nov.16-17 assault on the port of Izmail, was extinguished, according to an update provided by Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Tuesday.

Officials are currently conducting inspections to assess structural damage to the vessel and its surroundings, the ministry said in a statement.

"At the same time, measures are taken in the port to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and fully resume the work of the infrastructure," it said.

On Monday, Türkiye's consul general in Odesa warned of the risk of an explosion on the vessel, noting that the crew had been evacuated and were well.

Telling about the incident in which the Turkish-flagged LPG vessel Orinda was struck while unloading at the Izmail Port, Muhittin Celik told Anadolu that all the crew members have been evacuated and are in good condition.

Celik said a UAV (drone) struck the ship in an attack shortly after midnight.

"The ship's crew contacted the duty phone of our consulate general and reported the situation. Our consular staff coordinated with local authorities and ensured necessary consular protection, taking measures for the safety of the crew," he said.

"The ship's 16-member crew are in good health. Two-thirds of the LPG is still on board. Izmail firefighters are trying to cool the ship by spraying water. Security measures at the port have been increased due to the risk of explosion," he added.

Celik added that a technical team from the company that owns the vessel is expected to arrive at the port.

"Based on the report of the team coming from Türkiye, it will be determined whether the ship can be refloated," he added.

The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's Maritime Affairs Directorate General earlier announced that the vessel, carrying 16 Turkish crew members, was hit during unloading at Ukraine's Izmail Port, and a fire broke out.





