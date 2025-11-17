Montenegro to resume visa-free travel with Türkiye

Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic said on Monday that he believes his country's decision to suspend visa-free travel with Türkiye will be reversed within 10-15 days.

"We are in constant communication with the Prime Minister (Milojko Spajic). I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days," he said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on an official visit to Montenegro's capital, Podgorica.

Ibrahimovic reported that Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Montenegro had been overcrowded with visitors following the suspension of the visa-free travel agreement.

INVESTIGATION REVEALS TURKS WERE NOT INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT IN MONTENEGRO



A knife attack against a Montenegrin man on Oct. 25, initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals, sparked a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and prompted Prime Minister Milojko Spajic to announce on US social media company X that Montenegro would temporarily suspend a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

Montenegro's Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Oct. 31 that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in a knife attack in the city have been released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.