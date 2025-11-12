Türkiye sees current account surplus of $1.1B in September

Türkiye's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.1 billion in September, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Wednesday.

This followed surpluses of $5.45 billion in August and $1.77 billion in July, while an Anadolu survey had expected a surplus of $1.5 billion for the month of September.

The current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $6.8 billion, while goods recorded a deficit of $5.4 billion, the bank said.

In September, net inflows from services totaled $7.7 billion, with transportation and travel services generating net revenues of $2.3 billion and $6.3 billion, respectively.

The January-September balance posted a $14.89 billion deficit, while the goods deficit was $49.8 billion.

During the same period, services had a net surplus of $48.7 billion, while primary and secondary income had net deficits of $13.4 billion and $427 million, respectively.





