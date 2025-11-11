Türkiye calls for restraint during Iraq’s parliamentary elections

Türkiye has urged all parties in Iraq to act with restraint in the country's Tuesday parliamentary elections following provocative acts targeting election posters of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) in the city of Kirkuk.

"Türkiye is closely following developments in coordination with ITF officials after the incidents sparked by the attacks on ITF campaign posters," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a Tuesday statement posted on the ministry website.

"Relevant parties have been advised to act with common sense," he said, offering condolences to the security personnel who lost their lives in the incidents and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Highlighting that Kirkuk, with its social diversity, is like a microcosm of Iraq, Keçeli stressed that maintaining the city's peace and stability is of utmost importance, particularly during the election period.

He also expressed Türkiye's expectation that Iraqi authorities will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of all communities in Kirkuk during this critical period, adding that Ankara hopes the elections will be completed peacefully and contribute to Iraq's unity and territorial integrity.