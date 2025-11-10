TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION UP 2.9% IN SEPTEMBER

Türkiye's industrial production index was up by 2.9% year-on-year in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Monday.

All sub-sectors posted gains in September, while the highest increase was seen in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index, with 5.3%.

The mining and quarrying index rose by 3.1%, and the manufacturing index by 2.7% in September on a yearly basis.

High technology production jumped by 29% over the same period, medium-high technology rose by 4.9%, medium-low increased by 5.7%, and low-tech production decreased by 4.7%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 2.2% in September.





