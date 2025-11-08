Erdoğan: "Karabakh is a pride for the Turkic world"

Speaking at a ceremony in Baku to commemorate the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day on November 8, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sentiments.

"On this proud day, I believe that our brothers in the Organization of Turkic States are sharing this excitement with us. Blessed be our victory! May God grant Azerbaijan and the Turkic world many more victories. I express my gratitude to our heroic veterans whose hearts beat with the word 'Motherland' each time, and I pray to God for their approval. I once again congratulate all members of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who ended 30 years of occupation with their legendary struggle at the cost of their lives. I also heartily congratulate my brother Ilham Aliyev, the architect and leader of this great victory, and wish for his continued success.

You should know that the liberation of Karabakh is a source of great pride not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world. Every step that the Azerbaijani army has taken on the land of Karabakh and every drop of blood shed for independence and dignity has been inscribed in the history of the Turkic world as marks of honor.

Today here, the Azerbaijani military stands shoulder to shoulder with their soldier brothers from Türkiye. Looking at our soldiers, we can all see what it means to be 'two states, one nation.' The flag of liberty, rising above the blood of our martyrs mixed together, waves with pride, honor, and glory across Karabakh."

"We believe that peace prevailing in the Caucasus will serve the prosperity of the entire region from Asia to Europe. I would like to emphasize specifically here: We are very hopeful and optimistic about achieving lasting peace. We appreciate the sincere efforts of my brother Ilham Aliyev in establishing lasting peace. We are also pleased to follow the brave steps taken by Armenian Prime Minister Mr. Pashinyan on this path. Hopefully, this magnificent victory will culminate in a lasting agreement that will fortify peace and tranquility in the region, thanks to the constructive attitudes of both leaders. As Türkiye, we will continue to fulfill our role in this regard, God willing."