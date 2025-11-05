Türkiye, Finland back stronger NATO, EU cooperation in Helsinki talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Türkiye aims to expand defense industry cooperation with Finland through concrete projects between institutions and companies, describing the effort as one that would strengthen NATO's deterrence and bolster Europe's overall security and defense capacity.

Fidan made the remarks at a joint news conference in Helsinki with his Finnish counterpart, Elina Valtonen, following talks focused on bilateral ties and regional security.

"Türkiye is a NATO ally that provides critical contributions to Europe's security," Fidan said, noting that he and Valtonen also discussed broader European security issues as Finland chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025.

He said Türkiye's participation in the European Union's defense and security initiatives, particularly the SAFE (Security and Defence of Europe) mechanism, would be "of great importance."

Fidan also said a new strategic landscape is emerging globally and across Europe. "The European Union would be incomplete without Türkiye—especially in the current context. Likewise, Türkiye would be missing a key component without the EU," he said.

"We believe the EU and Türkiye must advance their integration process without delay or excuses. Our government is fully committed to this goal, and we welcome renewed political will from European leaders."

ECONOMIC AND DEFENSE COOPERATION



Fidan said Türkiye and Finland are working to boost economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching about $1.8 billion in 2024.

He said the two countries are ready to cooperate more closely in areas such as information technology and renewable energy, and pointed to the Arctic region as a potential area for collaboration.

On defense, Fidan recalled that the two countries signed a "Defense Industry Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding" in June. "This agreement opens a new chapter in joint production, technology sharing, and capability development," he said.

VALTONEN: FINLAND VALUES TÜRKİYE'S ROLE IN EUROPEAN SECURITY



For her part, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen praised Türkiye's contributions to European and transatlantic security.

"Finland and Türkiye are united by their commitment to transatlantic security," Valtonen said. "I want to commend Türkiye's position on the Russia-Ukraine war and its active role in mediating and finding a just and lasting peace."

Valtonen said Finland views Türkiye as "an increasingly important security provider for Europe and the entire transatlantic alliance."

She also voiced Finland's continued support for Türkiye's future membership in the EU and welcomed its involvement in joint defense initiatives. "Finland supports Türkiye's participation as an equal partner in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program and in broader defense industry cooperation, which we strongly need at this moment," she said.

GAZA DISCUSSIONS



The two ministers also discussed developments in Gaza. Fidan said roughly 250 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire was declared.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.

"Despite all challenges, we expect the ceasefire to hold and progress to the next phase," Fidan said. "We also expect the international community to fulfill its responsibilities at this critical time."

Addressing the Middle East, Valtonen reiterated Finland's position: "Finland is strongly committed to a two-state solution," she said. "There needs to be a long-term, sustainable solution based on international law—not only for Gaza but also for the West Bank."

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

















