Turkish Airlines hosts 2 aviation symposiums in Istanbul

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines is hosting the World Financial Symposium (WFS) and World Passenger Symposium (WPS), organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Istanbul this week.

Starting on Wednesday, the two-day simultaneous event is a dynamic platform for airline retailing, finance and passenger experience unite, strategic exploration, actionable insights, and transformative innovation, IATA said.

Last year, the 2024 edition of the program brought 1,241 delegates to Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahmet Bolat, the head of Turkish Airlines, said at the opening ceremony that the aviation industry has a unique power that is bringing people together, shortening distances, gathering families, accelerating trade and realizing dreams.

He said Turkish Airlines is connecting the world, building bridges between continents and servicing as a flag carrier for over 90 years.

The aviation sector, Bolat added, overcame the challenges it faced, quickly adapted to changing passenger expectations, and significantly accelerated its efforts in the areas of digitalization and sustainability.

DESTINATION: TRANSFORMATION

The WFS and WPS, organized under the main theme of "Destination: Transformation," are aiming to capture the bold evolution underway in air travel.

The joint event is featuring several sessions to handle topics such as digital payment systems, transforming finance and passenger experience, and modern retailing.

Focusing particularly on modern and digital payment systems, the sessions are looking for solutions in transforming payment methods, from digital euro to payment partners.

The symposiums are also hosting participant companies for exhibiting their services and products at the venue, in fields from booking providers to payment firms such as Worldpay, and Travelport.



