Turkish President Erdoğan decries civilian killings in Sudan’s El-Fasher

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday slammed massacres in Sudan's El-Fasher, saying that the African country's territorial integrity and sovereignty should be protected.

"No one who carries a heart in their chest—not a stone—can accept massacres against civilians in Sudan's El-Fasher in recent days. We cannot remain silent about this," Erdoğan said in his opening remarks at the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He underlined that Sudan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence should be protected, and it is important to stand by the Sudanese people.

Touching on the Gaza war, the Turkish leader pointed out that the Palestinian group Hamas appears to be quite determined to comply with the ceasefire deal, while Israel has a very bad record.

Israel has killed over 200 innocent people since the Gaza ceasefire deal, and has not stopped its occupation and attacks in the West Bank, he said.

"At the point we have reached, we must increase our humanitarian aid to the Gazan people and then launch the reconstruction works. The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this as well."

"We believe the reconstruction plan prepared by the Arab League and the OIC should be implemented immediately. It is particularly imperative for the OIC and the COMCEC to assume a leading role in Gaza's revival. We cannot allow the annexation of the West Bank, nor the alteration of Al-Quds' status, nor any attempts to undermine the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Erdoğan also welcomed those from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) attending the event, calling Turkish Cypriots an inseparable part of the Islamic world.

He said Turkish Cypriots have faced "unfair, unlawful and ruthless isolation for decades" because of their identity, but have continued resisting pressure.

He warned of what he called new regional plans targeting Cyprus, saying the island is being drawn into "a new imperialist game."

