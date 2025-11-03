Turkish foreign minister meets Pakistani counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Istanbul, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting on Gaza.

Fidan and Dar posed for a photo ahead of their talks, according to a post on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's social media accounts.

The high-level meeting on Gaza, hosted by Fidan, began Monday in Istanbul, bringing together the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, expressed "satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations."

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to "further deepening cooperation across political, economic, and defence spheres," the ministry said in a statement on US social media company X.

"Both sides agreed to continue working together on the issue of Palestine, especially establishing sustainable peace in Gaza," the readout said, adding they agreed to "maintain close coordination on regional and international issues."