Turkish Embassy in US marks 102nd anniversary of Republic Day

The 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated Wednesday with a reception at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, DC, bringing together diplomats, community leaders and guests from various backgrounds.

The event opened with the national anthems of Türkiye and the US, followed by a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Today, I once again commemorate with gratitude all members of our veteran parliament, who led and steered the National Struggle paving the way for the Republic, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of our Republic," Erdogan said.

He honored Türkiye's historical legacy, from the Seljuks to the modern Republic, adding: "Together, we build a Türkiye that is a leading power in its region, respected in the world, and great, strong and prosperous."

Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal addressed the gathering, saying today is a "very important" day for the Turkish nation.

"Today, Türkiye, in its early second century, is a highly self-confident country, looking to the future with hope," Onal said.

While advancing its economic development, Onal said Türkiye also strengthens its internal peace, unity and solidarity and plays a key role in resolving conflicts in the region.

Turning to the bilateral relations with the US, Onal said Türkiye is working "very closely" with the Trump administration to establish peace and stability on a regional and global scale.

Stressing that Türkiye will continue to work with the US in several areas in the coming period, he added: "There is full political will on both sides to develop our relations in every field."

Separately, Onal was presented with the proclamation of the State of Maryland in honor of the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz also attended the reception. Some US lawmakers, including Zach Nunn, Pete Sessions and Joe Wilson sent a video message to mark the anniversary.

The Turkish War of Independence started with Ataturk's landing in the city of Samsun on the Black Sea coast in 1919.

Anatolia's liberation from occupation opened a new chapter in Turkish history as the new country was recognized under the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

A vote then took place in Türkiye's parliament, the Grand National Assembly, and Ataturk was unanimously elected the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Since then, Türkiye has celebrated Republic Day every year on Oct. 29.



