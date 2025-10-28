A century old dream of Türkiye becomes reality

The official opening ceremony of the BMC Ankara Armored Vehicle Production Facility, where the new Altay tanks from the production line will be delivered, is set to take place today in Ankara Kahramankazan, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Standing out as one of the major steps of the domestic defense industry, the New Altay will elevate Türkiye's deterrent power to the highest level in the Republic's second century.

For the use and maintenance training of the Altay tanks, HAVELSAN is developing 94 training vehicles of 44 different types. The modernized tank, now named "New Altay," has become a complete war machine equipped with next-generation systems.

As part of the serial production program, 3 tanks are planned to be delivered in 2025. Following this, 11 tanks in 2026, 41 in 2027, and 30 tanks in 2028 are scheduled for delivery, adding a total of 85 T1-configured Altay tanks to the TAF over four years.

Starting in 2028, production will commence for 165 T2 configuration tanks equipped with the domestic "Batu" engine. Hence, over the next five years, 250 Altay tanks will be made available to the Turkish army.

Developed with the efforts of more than 300 Turkish engineers, the Altay tank is designed to operate integrated with UAVs/Combat UAVs and intelligence systems. As one of the most significant steps of the local defense industry, the New Altay will carry Türkiye's deterrent power to the highest level in the Republic's second century.