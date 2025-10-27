TÜRKIYES CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE TICKS UP IN OCTOBER

The capacity utilization rate for the Turkish manufacturing industry rose to 74% in October, a Turkish Central Bank survey said Monday.

The figure was up 0.2 percentage points monthly from 73.8% in September.

The highest utilization in October was 75% for intermediate goods, up 0.1 percentage points from September.

Meanwhile, the lowest utilization rate was 69.3% in durable consumer goods, down one percentage point from August.

Broken down by sector, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacture of tobacco products at 85.7%, while the lowest, 63.9%, in machinery and equipment.

The capacity utilization rate figures are based on responses from a business tendency survey of local manufacturing units.

The Turkish Central Bank said 1,828 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.





