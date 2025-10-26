10 fugitives wanted on red notices extradited to Türkiye

Türkiye has successfully extradited 10 fugitives captured abroad, including nine wanted on Interpol red notices and one sought on a national level, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yerlikaya said the arrests were made possible through coordinated efforts by Türkiye's Interpol-Europol Department, the Justice Ministry, and various law enforcement branches, including intelligence, counter-organized crime, narcotics, cybercrime, and public safety units.

The suspects were apprehended in countries such as Russia, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Georgia, in cooperation with local law enforcement.

Their crimes range from intentional murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, drug trafficking, fraud, and unlawful confinement to forging official documents.

Yerlikaya stressed that the fugitives, whose extradition marks a significant step in Türkiye's fight against organized and transnational crime, will now face justice at home.





