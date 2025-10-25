Türkiye marks key step toward ending terrorism as PKK withdraws

Since the "Call for Peace and Democratic Society" by the organization's leader Öcalan on February 27, 2025, critical turning points have been passed in the process, accompanied by statements and demonstrations that have touched the nerve ends of the society.

Eight months ago, following the statement from İmralı, "Convene your congress and make a decision for integration with the state and society; all groups must lay down their weapons and the PKK must dissolve itself," the PKK held its 12th Congress on May 5-7, 2025. The statement made on May 12 emphasized "the dissolution of PKK's organizational structure, the cessation of armed struggle methods, and the termination of activities carried out under the name of PKK."

On July 11, 2025, the organization organized a "weapon surrender ceremony" in the countryside of Suleimaniyah, belonging to the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, following Öcalan's call.



Within the scope of the process, the National Solidarity Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, established with the participation of members from political parties represented in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (excluding İP), started its work on August 5, 2025, to propose the disarmament of the PKK followed by legal steps.



The decision by the PKK to disarm particularly slowed down following Israel's operations in Syria and the provocation of SDG groups in northeastern Syria. However, the smooth operation of the Terrorism-Free Türkiye -Terrorism-Free Zone project was contingent on the disarmament of the organization.

Meanwhile, SDG's non-compliance with the March 10 Accord signed with the Syrian Government, and acting as an extension of Zionist plans, was the last straw. Türkiye not only declared its refusal to dismiss the "military operation" option against developments intended to be shaped with "autonomy" claims but also described such structuring as a "terrorist statelet"!

Today, the PKK is expected to have withdrawn all its armed elements from Türkiye. However, Ankara also wants to see the disclosure and evacuation of cave locations and arms depots inside Türkiye and Northern Iraq, the coordinates of evacuated shelters, and the reunion of the Diyarbakır Mothers with their children as part of these steps.