Kamala Harris says she may run again for presidency in 2028

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris suggested she may run again for the presidency in 2028, telling the BBC she still sees herself as having a future in politics despite her defeat to Donald Trump in last year's election.

In her first UK interview, to be aired on Sunday and excerpts of which were shared on the broadcaster's website, Harris said she was confident that a woman would occupy the White House "in her grandnieces' lifetime, for sure," and when asked if it could be her, she replied: "Possibly."

"I am not done," Harris said, speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones."

Harris, who recently published a memoir titled 107 Days about her short 2024 campaign, dismissed opinion polls placing her behind other potential Democratic contenders, including actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said.

She also called Trump a "tyrant" and claimed that her warnings during the 2024 campaign had proved correct.

"He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice-and he has done exactly that," she said.

She cited the suspension of US comedian Jimmy Kimmel following a joke about right-wing figures as an example of Trump's growing influence over the media, accusing the president of using federal agencies to target critics.

"His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process," Harris said.

"There are many who have capitulated since day one," Harris said, accusing business leaders of "bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant" to gain political or financial favor.





