Erdoğan: Türkiye is transforming into a global power

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made these remarks at the 'Türkiye Century Meetings Closing Program' held at the Istanbul Congress Center.

President Erdoğan expressed, "From Syria to Gaza, from the Gulf to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, no equation can be established without Turkey. Now, there is a Türkiye that is respected both in its region and around the world, a nation that exports peace and stability."

We are going through a painful period. Wars are threatening our surroundings.

With its decisive steps, Türkiye is now transforming into a global power. Today, when peace, tranquility, and stability are mentioned, Türkiye comes to mind first. Compassion, mercy, and justice evoke this noble nation first in people's minds.