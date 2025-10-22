Türkiye will continue to stand with Palestinians in their just struggle: Foreign ministry

Türkiye will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle and will resolutely support efforts to effectively implement international law and establish justice, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A statement by the ministry came after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled earlier Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ's advisory opinion reveals the legal violations committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, in violation of its international commitments, the ministry stated.

The ICJ's advisory opinion also demonstrated that Israel's continued violations of its international obligations, its crimes against the Palestinian people, its obstruction of humanitarian aid, and its targeting of UN facilities and personnel constitute a challenge to the international legal order, it stressed.

The court's ruling confirms the unlawfulness of the Israeli government's attempts to undermine the authority, activities, and presence of the UN and the UNRWA in the occupied territories, the ministry stated.

Türkiye has contributed to the process before the ICJ through written and oral statements, it highlighted.