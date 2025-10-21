 Contact Us
Türkiye’s central government gross debt stock rose to 12.96 trillion liras ($311.7B) by end-September, marking a 50% annual increase, with nearly 53% of the debt held in foreign currencies.

Published October 21,2025
TURKISH CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT STOCK IN SEPTEMBER AT $311.7B

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 12.96 trillion Turkish liras ($311.7 billion) at the end of September, official figures showed on Monday.

Treasury and Finance Ministry data showed that the figure was up by 50% versus the end of last September.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 46.8% of the debt stock was denominated in Türkiye's local currency, the lira, while the rest was in foreign currency.

While 7.59 trillion Turkish liras ($182.5 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 5.37 trillion liras ($129.1 billion) was external, it added.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 41.58 at the end of September.