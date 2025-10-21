ANADOLUS PUBLISHING ARM REPRESENTS TÜRKIYE AT 76TH FRANKFURT BOOK FAIR

Anadolu showcased its publishing expertise on the international stage by participating in the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.

Through its participation in major international fairs such as Frankfurt, Anadolu's publishing arm AA Kitap (AA Book) continues to contribute to Türkiye's cultural diplomacy.

As the publishing brand of Anadolu, which has been the voice of Türkiye to the world for more than 105 years, AA Kitap introduced Türkiye's intellectual heritage to the global audience at the Frankfurt fair's Turkish national stand.

Its collection featured works on diplomacy, strategy, media, culture, artificial intelligence and photography.

Among the highlighted titles were the two-volume In the Footsteps of the Crescent and Star, documenting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's international visits; the Evidence-Witness-Accused trilogy examining the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the lens of international law; the 100 Works of the Century series; and studies on the media and AI such as Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Journalism, Media Management and Artificial Intelligence and Podcast Journalism.

Visitors to the AA Kitap stand had the opportunity to explore Türkiye's rich intellectual landscape.

The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, which began on Oct. 15, concluded Sunday.

Carrying out its publishing activities under the mission of "The Herald of the Republic" and the vision of "The Herald of a Changing World," AA Kitap was built upon the experience of Anadolu's Publications Department, founded in 2018, and officially established its brand identity in 2023.

In addition to printed works, AA Kitap reaches readers worldwide through e-book formats.

Its publications are available on domestic platforms such as Hepsiburada, Trendyol and D&R, as well as international digital outlets including Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books, Apple Books and Kobo.

Readers can access all AA Kitap publications and new releases at aakitap.com.tr, which brings together thematic series, author biographies and related news.

Drawing on Anadolu's extensive news and visual archives, AA Kitap publications connect the historical depth of Turkish thought and the evolution of contemporary media with international audiences.

Supported by Anadolu's global news network, AA Kitap brings a new perspective to Türkiye's cultural representation with its commitment to publishing quality, editorial depth and digital accessibility.





