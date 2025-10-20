Türkiye's external assets totaled $386.9 billion as of August, up 2.2% compared to last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Monday.

Liabilities against non-residents, meanwhile, were $728.6 billion, up 3.4% from the same period last year.

Türkiye's net international investment position (NIIP)-assets minus liabilities-was at minus $341.7 billion.

Reserve asset items were $178.4 billion, up 5.4% compared to the previous year.

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were $71.6 billion, rising 1.1%, while other investments totaled $132.6 billion, down 1.2%.

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $204.4 billion, falling 0.9%.

Portfolio investments rose 1.6% to $127.87 billion, while other investments increased 0.4% to reach $377.12 billion.



