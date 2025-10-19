Unloading of Türkiye’s 17th ‘Goodness Ship’ for Gaza completed

The unloading of 900 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza from Türkiye's 17th "Goodness Ship" has been completed at Egypt's Al Arish Port after two days of operations.

Coordinated by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, with the support of 17 nongovernmental organizations, the shipment includes baby formula, ready-to-eat food packages, and canned goods.

The ship, which arrived Friday at Al Arish Port, was unloaded onto 52 trucks for delivery to Gaza through the Rafah crossing in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The vessel will depart from Al Arish to return to Türkiye after completing the aid delivery process.

The 17th "Goodness Ship" is part of Türkiye's ongoing humanitarian efforts to deliver relief as humanitarian suffering deepens in Gaza, continuing a series of aid missions sent since the start of the crisis.



