Global Zero Waste Forum united experts, charted new course for humanity: Turkish first lady

The Global Zero Waste Forum, which is being held in Istanbul, has brought together several experts in response to "nature's call" and charted a new course for humanity, Türkiye's first lady said on Sunday.

"We united our voices in Istanbul for our shared home, the world," Emine Erdoğan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Istanbul now stands at the center of the ideal of a future that leaves no one behind, Erdoğan stated, expressing hope that the forum will strengthen "our resolve to leave a breathing world for our children."

The forum, running from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, brings together UN officials, international experts, and policymakers to discuss global zero waste policies and sustainable development strategies.