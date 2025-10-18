Zero Waste Forum continues in Istanbul on 2nd day

The Zero Waste Forum continued in Istanbul on Saturday, drawing global experts and innovators for discussions on food waste, circular fashion, and the use of artificial intelligence in sustainable waste management.

A Ministerial-Level Roundtable Meeting on Zero Waste is being held on the second day of the forum.

The session features opening remarks by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, the chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste.

It also includes a presentation by Jose Manuel Moller, the deputy chair of the council.

The meeting is co-chaired by UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach.

On the first day, Rossbach announced the opening of a UN-Habitat office in Istanbul, saying the organization will "continue to focus on zero waste solutions," and strengthen its work "related to the circular economy."

The forum, set to conclude on Sunday, has gathered leaders, experts, and academics from across the world, along with 118 international partner organizations, including the UN, UN-Habitat, UN Environment Program, and the UN Development Program.

The event is organized by the Zero Waste Foundation, launched under the patronage of Emine Erdogan, in partnership with Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.





