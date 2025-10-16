Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $189.7B

The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves reached a new record high of $189.7 billion as of Oct. 10, according to official figures released on Thursday.

The total reserves rose 1.9%, or $3.5 billion, from the previous week's $186.2 billion, the bank said.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — were up 0.5% to $79.6 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 3.2% to $102.4 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights decreased 0.7% to reach $7.7 billion.

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves hit new record high for the third time in a row. In the last two months, the reserves reached record highs five times.





