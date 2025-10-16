House sales in Türkiye climb 6.9% in September as demand rises

House sales in Türkiye increased 6.9% year-on-year in September reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Thursday.

A total of 150,657 homes changed hands during the month, with Istanbul leading the market, having sold 24,119 units.

The capital, Ankara, followed with 13,417 sales, while the Aegean city of Izmir recorded 8,544 sales.

New home sales climbed 5% year-on-year to 47,117 units, while second-hand sales jumped 7.8% to 103,540 units.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 34.4% in September compared to a year earlier, totaling 21,266 homes and representing 14.1% of all transactions.

On the other hand, sales to foreign buyers saw a year-on-year decline, with 1,867 homes sold to non-Turkish citizens—a 7.7% drop from last year.

Russians, Iranians, and Iraqis accounted for the highest number of foreign purchases in September.

For the first nine months of 2025, total house sales reached 1.12 units, marking a 19.2% increase over the same period in 2024, TurkStat said.



